Man tries to jump off a storey building after being nabbed with a married woman

KENYA – A video which has gone viral shows how a middle-aged man who was caught in a compromising situation with a married woman attempted to jump from a storey building to escape the confrontation.

In the widely circulated video, the man is seen trying to leap through a window moments after the woman’s enraged husband walked in.

However, in a surprising turn of events, the husband pulled him back to safety to prevent a potentially fatal fall.

Social media users who have come across the video have applauded the husband’s restraint and humanity in saving the man’s life.

“That’s real maturity. He chose life over revenge,” one Facebook user commented. Another added, “It takes a strong person to show mercy in such a situation.”

