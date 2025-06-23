Man unalives neighbour who kept asking him when he will get married 

Indonesia – A 45-year-old man fatally attacked and killed his 60-year-old neighbour during a heated confrontation.

According to reports from The Straits Times, the accused, identified as Siregar, Asgim Irianto, hit his neighbour who is a retired public worker with a piece of wood following a quarrel over their respective hens.

However, underlying tensions had reportedly been brewing for some time.

Witnesses say the relationship between the two men had deteriorated, particularly due to Irianto’s repeated questions about Siregar’s unmarried status; Questions the latter allegedly found offensive and aggravating.

On the evening of the attack, around 8 p.m., the verbal exchange turned violent when Siregar, in a fit of rage, grabbed a wooden object and assaulted Irianto at his residence.

The 60-year-old man attempted to flee but was chased into the street, where shocked residents intervened and rushed him to the hospital.

Sadly, Irianto was pronounced dead on the way.

