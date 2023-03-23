A Nigerian man has revealed that he ended his relationship and got a reward of 204,000 naira which is equivalent to Ghc 5, 449 because his girlfriend cheated on him first.

The guy known as Gospel said they had an arrangement when they just started dating that they will be putting 6000 naira each into a joint account every month.

He further explained that it was a sort of insurance in case any of them cheated on the other, then the victim would take any amount that was in the account at the time of the unfaithful act.

READ ALSO: Man divorces wife after finding out his wife has two boyfriends she was secretly sleeping with

After dating for two years and eight months, the lady slipped and ended up cheating, which meant that the total amount saved in 34 months was automatically meant to be given to him.

Sharing the story on Twitter, the guy wrote;

He wrote; “I got #204,000 because my girlfriend cheated on me. When our relationship started we deposited a monthly #6000 each into a joint account during relationship and made a policy that whoever gets cheated on, will walk away with all the money. That is Heartbreak Insurance Fund (HIF).”

I got #204,000 because my girlfriend cheated on me. When our relationship started we deposited a monthly #6000 each into a joint account during relationship and made a policy that whoever gets cheated on, will walk away with all the money.

That is Heartbreak Insurance Fund (HIF). — ??GØS PLÊ ?? (@ItzGospelz) March 20, 2023

I would have won dt money ?? — Ifedolls_stores/collections (@DollsIfe) March 20, 2023

Wow! I go try this when I enter relationship — Cruise-lord ? (@ola_bode42) March 20, 2023

READ ALSO: Lady recounts how her boyfriend died on top of her during intercourse

I like this style oh — Boo to the Booless ??? (@voweokpovure) March 20, 2023

READ ALSO: Lady sheds tears as boyfriend she sponsored abroad dumps her for another woman