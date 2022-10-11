type here...
Man washed away by tidal waves while defecating in the sea

By Lizbeth Brown
An unidentified man believed to be in his twenties has been washed away by a heavy tidal wave at Anomabo in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region while defecating in the sea.

According to reports, the young man visited the community to witness the 2022 Okyir festival.

The deceased then went to the seashore to attend to nature’s call and was swept away by a heavy tidal wave.

The Chief fisherman of the Anomabo Community, Nana Kwame Sankah confirmed the news and explained how the deceased was warned against defecating in the sea but fell on deaf ears.

Nana Kwame revealed that this is not the first time such an unfortunate incident has happened, and people have been warned to put an end to open defecation into the sea.

he further revealed that a ritual will be performed into the sea by the elders to appease the sea and ask for forgiveness on behalf of the deceased to enable them to retrieve his body.

Some fishermen are currently on the sea in search of his body, but it has not yielded any positive results.

The Anomabo Police Station has also commenced investigations into the matter.

