Man who caught wife cheating prints pictures of her and lover on his T-shirt

- Advertisement -

A man has taken a bold step by printing pictures of his cheating wife and her lover on his T-shirt.

The news was shared on X page with handle, @AdvoBorryBoux, and it revealed that the man caught his wife and another partner on bed.

He, then, decided to take photos of them, expressing his pain boldly.

He printed the images on a T-shirt and reportedly visited his wife at her office wearing the shirt with her image in an intimate moment.

The T-shirt images have spread on social media, triggering discussions about relationships, infidelity, and how people cope with emotional pain in different ways.