type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsMan who couldn't pay hook up girls reduced to cleaner
News

Man who couldn’t pay hook up girls reduced to cleaner

By Albert
Man who couldn't pay hook up girls reduced to cleaner
- Advertisement -

A gentleman was severely embarrassed and reduced to a house cleaner by the hookup girls he had contracted for his pleasure.

Apparently, the gentleman went to meet the girls without having enough money on him to pay.

Due to that, he was denied the chance to sleep with the girls who insisted he made payment before he was allowed his way.

However, he was able to see the nakedness of one of the ladies who had almost taken off her clothes for the gentlemen to have his way with her.

It was then that they inquired about how much he had come with to pay for their services and he responded in the negative…the man had no money on him.

Consequently, he was restricted from having his way with the girls and was prevented from leaving the house. Also, he was tasked to clean the entire house as his punishment

According to the girls, the man would only be allowed to leave the house after payment was made.

The man was rooted to the bed with shame.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, May 27, 2022
    Accra
    light rain
    81.7 ° F
    81.7 °
    81.7 °
    75 %
    1.3mph
    48 %
    Fri
    84 °
    Sat
    84 °
    Sun
    85 °
    Mon
    84 °
    Tue
    84 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News