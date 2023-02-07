A “woman” known by church members as Emmanelle Adaolisa died earlier this month in a keke accident in Port Harcourt and her death unravelled the secret about her gender.

Apparently, Emmanelle Adaolisa was a man named Ogoegbunam Emmanuel Nwolisa, with the Facebook username Itz Emmanuel Nwolisa.

In 2021, he stopped posting via his Facebook account and created a new identity.

The trained pharmacist changed his identity and started living as a woman with the Facebook username Emmanelle Adaolisa.

Subsequently, he joined the choir in a Catholic Church in Porth Harcourt and participated actively in the church as a woman.

He, now living as a woman, was said to have concluded his traditional marriage rites with a man and had also attended the marriage course in the Catholic Church ahead of a church wedding.

Just days before the church wedding, Emmanuelle was on her way home after a church program when she died in a pragya accident.

She was taken to the mortuary on Saturday, Feb. 4, where it was discovered that she is a man.

Her male identity and Facebook account as a man has now been uncovered.

Those who knew Emmanuel before he transitioned to a woman said he acted in a feminine manner, loved to dance like a woman, and sang in a high-pitched voice like a woman. This made it hard for those who knew him as a woman to suspect anything was amiss.

The man who was set to wed the deceased has reportedly denied knowing Emmanelle’s original gender.

