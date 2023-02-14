type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsMan who goes about scamming spas, restaurants and resorts busted
News

Man who goes about scamming spas, restaurants and resorts busted

By Albert
- Advertisement -

An infamous gentleman who has a penchant for scamming restaurants, spas, resorts, and hotels by not paying for the services has been arrested.

His photos were shared on social media in a renewed search for him after he played his pranks on one of the restaurants at Ada.

According to his victims’ accounts, the unusually large gentleman enters these establishments, orders services, and then flees.

He usually employs a trick that the victim is unaware of, and he is always successful in leaving their premises without paying.

According to stories shared by his victims, one said he ate food and enjoyed services to the tune of over GHC 10,000 before bolting. Another said he came to a spa, enjoyed the services, and left without paying the GHC2K charge.

Below are some of the stories shared by his victims…

Here is seen in an unconscious situation after he was eventually tracked down and arrested…

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, February 14, 2023
    Accra
    few clouds
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    66 %
    3.5mph
    20 %
    Tue
    86 °
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    87 °
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News