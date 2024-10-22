Man who just got married caught on top of another man; Video trends

A married Nigerian man has taken over social media trends after his bedroom video with another man landed on social media.

As reported, the man in the viral video recently proposed and married his long-time girlfriend in a simple marriage ceremony.

However, it appears he ‘does the do’ with both men and women.

Husband

In the viral video that has received mixed reactions from social media users, the husband was caught red-handed in the act.

As seen in a part of the clip, his male lover tried running away yet he held him tight from escaping and continued to give it to him wotowoto while he cried.

The video is all over Twitter, you can search it up yourself.

