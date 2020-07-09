type here...
GhPage Lifestyle Man who left the US and moved to Ghana now owns the...
Lifestyle

Man who left the US and moved to Ghana now owns the biggest Solar Panel Company

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
solar panel company owner
solar panel company owner
- Advertisement -

A man born and raised, for the most part, in Ghana who travelled to the US to study and ended up in the military returned to Ghana and now runs the biggest Solar Panel Company in the country.

READ ALSO: Armed robber turned pastor, Ogya Nyame talks about past life and how God called him

In an interview with fast-rising blogger Wode Maya, the business owner explained that it took true purpose and drive to move from the US where he was living in comfort to start a business here in Ghana.

The successful businessman who hails from Takoradi in the Western Region mentioned that after graduating from the Ghana Secondary Technical School he moved to the US for further studies in power generation systems.

The owner of Sun Power Innovations then enrolled in the military working on power systems and decided to come to Ghana and use his expertise to help solve the country’s power problems.

He boasted of being the biggest Solar power company in Ghana with the most footprints with 10 megawatts more power than all solar panel companies in Ghana at the moment.

Upon being asked why he would leave his satisfying life in the US to start over in Ghana he responded by saying, “ There are problems in every country whether it is the US or Ghana even though the systems in the US are more developed. I moved to Ghana because I realised after travelling the world that solar power systems would help solve our power problems”.

READ ALSO: Newborn baby holds mum’s IUD contraceptive that failed to stop her pregnancy

The CEO was the brain behind the solar panel system that powers the ANC Shopping center in Accra.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Subscribe to watch new videos

He added that innovation and purpose are what young entrepreneurs need to able to tap into the vast array of opportunities in Ghana and in Africa.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Accra
mist
82.4 ° F
82.4 °
82.4 °
83 %
1.6mph
75 %
Wed
86 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
83 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News