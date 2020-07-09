Man who left the US and moved to Ghana now owns the biggest Solar Panel Company

- Advertisement -

A man born and raised, for the most part, in Ghana who travelled to the US to study and ended up in the military returned to Ghana and now runs the biggest Solar Panel Company in the country.

In an interview with fast-rising blogger Wode Maya, the business owner explained that it took true purpose and drive to move from the US where he was living in comfort to start a business here in Ghana.

The successful businessman who hails from Takoradi in the Western Region mentioned that after graduating from the Ghana Secondary Technical School he moved to the US for further studies in power generation systems.

The owner of Sun Power Innovations then enrolled in the military working on power systems and decided to come to Ghana and use his expertise to help solve the country’s power problems.

He boasted of being the biggest Solar power company in Ghana with the most footprints with 10 megawatts more power than all solar panel companies in Ghana at the moment.

Upon being asked why he would leave his satisfying life in the US to start over in Ghana he responded by saying, “ There are problems in every country whether it is the US or Ghana even though the systems in the US are more developed. I moved to Ghana because I realised after travelling the world that solar power systems would help solve our power problems”.

The CEO was the brain behind the solar panel system that powers the ANC Shopping center in Accra.

He added that innovation and purpose are what young entrepreneurs need to able to tap into the vast array of opportunities in Ghana and in Africa.