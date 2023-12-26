Man who murdered his girlfriend he sponsored dies in a gory ancient while trying to flee

- Advertisement -

In a harrowing turn of events, a middle-aged South African entrepreneur, identified only as Mandla, has met a tragic end while attempting to evade law enforcement after allegedly murdering his girlfriend.



The disturbing incident has sent shockwaves through the community, shedding light on a dark narrative of domestic violence and a desperate escape gone awry.

According to reports circulating on social media and various news platforms, Mandla, who had been a financial pillar for his girlfriend throughout her university education, allegedly took a violent turn when the young lady expressed a desire to end their relationship upon completing her school.

The rejection purportedly triggered Mandla to commit the gruesome act, using a cutlass to fatally assault and butcher his girlfriend.

Realizing the severity of the crime he had committed, Mandla decided to flee from Cape Town to a deserted village, likely in a desperate attempt to avoid facing the legal consequences of his actions.

Unfortunately, his attempt to escape took a tragic turn as he was involved in a gruesome accident while overspeeding on the way to his destination.

Below is how a set of social media users have reacted to the sad story…

@Piere Kundi – You can never own her, just rent, and the rent is always due until Hypergamy checks in and moves onto the next one.

@BonvHouse – Learn or Perish. Rules of the grazing fields.

@TheHR263 – No matter how good you treat a woman, if you aren’t the man who she has feelings for, she’ll never appreciate your efforts. Women are loyal to their feelings, they don’t care about sacrifices

@akpankalarry – No matter how good you treat a woman, if you aren’t the man who she has feelings for, she’ll never appreciate your efforts. Women are loyal to their feelings, they don’t care about sacrifices Learn to walk away the moment a woman becomes problematic

