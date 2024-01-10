Man who raped witch doctor’s daughter cursed with unstoppable fluctuation – Video

- Advertisement -

A bizarre and unusual story that has captured social media’s attention shows the fate of a young man in his late 20s who is claimed to have raped a witch doctor’s daughter.



The incident has gained prominence through a viral video, wherein the young man can be seen visibly distressed, crying, and rolling on the floor.

According to sources, the young man is believed to have faced supernatural consequences as a spell has allegedly been cast upon him.

READ ALSO: Photos of the beautiful lady who died after complaining of menstrual cramps leaves netizens teary



The consequence, as described in the reports, is that he now experiences violently forceful flatulence, resulting in the gradual tearing of his anus.

The viral video has sparked a wave of reactions and discussions on social media, with netizens expressing a range of emotions from shock to scepticism.



The story’s unusual nature has led many to question the authenticity of the claims.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Sad! Beautiful GH lady dies after complaining of menstrual cramps

Reacting to the video, Qweshi Miami on IG for instance commented – Wei de3, Fart-a-thon oo

Ankomensa – He is suffering from Atetasomiasis..

I was waiting for the fart…then wasuza. ??? — ? ? ? (@kwanda_) January 9, 2024

READ ALSO: Samuel Inkoom reacts to his ‘Wanted By Police’ picture going viral – Here’s the truth you need to know