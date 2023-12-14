Man who relocated his wife to Europe catches her with another man – Video

- Advertisement -

A video showing the moment a Nigerian man confronted his wife after catching her with her alleged lover in Europe is currently making rounds online.

The man had left his place of work to apprehend his wife and her alleged lover after apparently getting wind of their rendezvous.



In the viral clip, the woman and her lover were seen chilling inside a playhouse at a park when the husband stormed the location to confirm his suspicion.



He was heard asking the man if he was the one sleeping with his wife behind his back. This infuriated the wife who warned him to stop recording them.

However, the man refused and continued filming them together, while expressing his displeasure with his wife and her concubine.

He also confronted his wife’s alleged lover who sharply reprimanded him for embarrassing him in public.

It’s worth noting that the husband mentioned knowing the lover’s wife, indicating that he is also a married man.

