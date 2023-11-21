type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsMan who spent 21 years in America weeps after suddenly finding himself...
News

Man who spent 21 years in America weeps after suddenly finding himself under a bridge in Africa

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Man who spent 21 years in America weeps after suddenly finding himself under a bridge in Africa
- Advertisement -

A UK-trained Banking and Finance graduate has recounted an emotional story of finding himself under Oshodi bridge in Lagos after 21 years in America in a radio interview.

According to the man, he spent 9 years in London, during which he studied banking and finance.

While living in America, he had a dream where he saw himself flying and encountered signboards such as “Welcome to Bahamas” (where he usually went for vacation), another saying ‘Welcome to London,’ followed by ‘Welcome to Africa,’ and yet another reading ‘Welcome to Nigeria.’

He woke up from the dream shouting “Nigeria” deliriously, and his family sent him to a hospital in California.

READ ALSO: GH man who sold his two cars to travel to Canada cries as his agent dupes and chops all of his money

Man who spent 21 years in America weeps after suddenly finding himself under a bridge in Africa

READ ALSO: Kaninja exposes how a GH guy based in Italy chopped Delay for free and later married another lady

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

After his release, he was sent back to Nigeria, where his elder siblings picked him up at the airport and took him to Yaba Psychiatric Hospital.

He mentioned that he was dumped there, and the hospital had to send him out because nobody was coming to take care of his fees and upkeep.

The man started sleeping under Oshodi bridge until the day when the police chased people out from their abode under the bridge.

During this encounter, the police prodded him with their guns, asking who he was. In that moment, he regained his sanity and confused the policemen by telling them he was from America.

He further shared that he was eventually taken to a mountain where he spent 6 years undergoing a process of deliverance.

READ ALSO: Pastor catches wife in bed with another man – Video

Source:GHpage

TODAY

Tuesday, November 21, 2023
Accra
overcast clouds
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
89 %
2.2mph
100 %
Tue
87 °
Wed
84 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
84 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways