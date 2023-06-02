Man who went to sleep with a married woman inside her house caught; Escapes naked (Video)

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Luck eluded a middle-aged man who stormed the house of his married girlfriend to have intercourse with her.

According to reports, the man was left with no other better option than to improvise and turn into a Spider-Man after his girlfriend’s husband returned home unannounced.

Apparently, the husband who was on a business trip and was supposed to return home in the middle of June but came home yesterday without giving prior notice to his cheating wife.

As seen in the hilarious trending video, the crying man was helplessly hanging on a window after he was mercilessly beaten, stripped naked and failed while trying to escape through the door.

Amidst all these, the cheating wife on the other was nowhere to be found.

This serves as a great lesson to the men who are fond of sleeping with other men’s wives and girlfriends.

