Man who worshipped Donald Trump as ‘god’ dies after fasting for him to recover from COVID-19

By Mr. Tabernacle
For his craze for the US president, he had earned the nickname as Trump Krishna in his village. It has been reported that he’s passed on to Glory. He died of a heart attack.

Bussa Krishna, a 33-year old man from Telangana according to reports on his demise died of heart attack (cardiac Arrest) after reportedly fasting and praying for days when he got to know his ‘god’ Trump is down with COVID-19.

According to his family members, Krishna collapsed while having a cup of tea. He was rushed to a local hospital at Toopran, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

It was only last week Krishna had released a one-minute video in which he was seen crying for Trump and praying for his speedy recovery from illness.

“He was feeling depressed for the last couple of weeks after coming to know that Trump and Melania had tested positive for Covid-19. But he was healthy and had no prior medical complications,” his cousin told reporters.

Krishna, hit the headlines for the first time in 2018 by installing a photograph of Trump in his puja room and worshipping it every day along with other Hindu gods at his house in Konne village of Bachannapet block in Jangaon district.

Last year, he had built a six-foot statue of Trump in front of his house and had been conducting regular pujas and bathed it with milk.

He pasted posters and stickers of the US President all over his house and had written graffiti praising Trump on the walls. He used to wear T-shirts with Trump’s name on it.

Monday, October 12, 2020
