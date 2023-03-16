- Advertisement -

The management of Ghanaian musician Dennis Nana Dwamena, well known as KiDi, has debunked viral reports alleging the artiste is down with a stroke.

Rumours of the Lynx Entertainment signee battling a terminal illness emanated after some fans took note of an announcement he made about his health in February.

In the post made on February 24, KiDi revealed that his current health condition won’t permit him to proceed with his “Golden Boy” North American tour hence it has been postponed and the new dates will be communicated to his fans very soon.

But it was until Thursday afternoon that some observant Ghanaians were drawn to KiDi’s last IG post to ask about his whereabouts and express concern about his health.

In a short statement put out by the CEO of Lynx Entertainment a few minutes ago, Richie Mensah dispelled the rumours circulating about KiDi’s health.

According to him, there’s no iota of truth in the reports and has urged fans and followers of the musician to ignore the fast-trending speculations.

“KiDi hasn’t had a stroke. Ignore the rumours and the click bait,” he simply wrote.