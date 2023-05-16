Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

A letter signed by the management of Hajia4Real has been sighted on social media giving details about her extradition from the UK to the US.

Yesterday, it was reported that the Ghanaian socialite has been extradited to the US to face love scam charges levelled against her by the authorities.

Per the information on social media, she is likely to be jailed for more than twenty(20) years if found guilty of the $2 million charge she will be facing in the US.

Well, a letter sighted on social media from management has shared some details claiming that she hasn’t been extradited as the media is reporting.

According to the letter, Hajia4Real is still in the United Kingdom and hasn’t been convicted of any crime.

It continued that her daughter is with her family and not in the custody of US authorities.

Read the letter below:

This letter comes as a surprise to many since major news outlet in the UK and US have reported about the case and have confirmed her extradition.

We hope this letter isn’t coming from some people on social media who would want to make fun of the whole situation.

Until then we are now in a dilemma as to whether she is in the US following her extradition or still in the UK awaiting her extradition to face her charges.

