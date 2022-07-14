type here...
GhPageEntertainmentManagement of United Television (UTV) finally renders an apology to Chairman Wontumi
Entertainment

Management of United Television (UTV) finally renders an apology to Chairman Wontumi

By Mr. Tabernacle
Fadda Dickson (L) Chairman Wontumi (R)
The Management of United Television has issued a letter to render an apology without prejudice to the Ashanti Regional Chairman on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party Mr Bernard Antwi Boasiako aka Chairman Wontumi for comments made about him.

The Management in the apology letter stated that it was not the intent of the station to bring the hard-earned reputation of Chairman Wontumi into disrepute in any way or form as they sincerely apologise over the incident that occurred on the 9th of July, 2022.

This letter signed by Fadda Dickson comes on the back of the intense backlash UTV was subjected to following Afia Schwarzenegger’s comments when she appeared as a guest on the United Showbiz show.

Unapologetic Afia Schwar dragged Chairman Wontumi. She levelled many allegations against the NPP firebrand on live TV that got Ghanaians talking and expressing their disdain at the host, Mcbrown for allowing that to happen.

