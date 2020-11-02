Manager of Tracey Boakye joins her to fire Kennedy Agyapong more

The manager of actress and entrepreneur Tracey Boakye identified as Obofour Michael has joined her to spit more fire on maverick politician and the Member of Parliament for Assin central Hon. Kennedy Agyapong.

Tracey Boakye yesterday evening went live on social media to rain insults on Hon. Kennedy Agyapong after the politician mentioned her name at a political rally in the Ashanti Region.

According to her, Kennedy Agyapong has no message for their supporters and hence thinks the only way he can win votes for his party is to mention her name and link her to the former president John Dramani Mahama.

But the manager in defending the actress stated the the politician called for what ever he got from her on himself because Tracey respected him in the past when he brought up that allegations during her fight with Mzbel.

He continued that Tracey has gotten to the point where she can’t take that any longer hence her decision to attack him in the video.

Obofour Michael called on the politician to stop mentioning her name so she doesn’t insult him anymore but failure to adhere to that would mean that Tracey would also use her social media page to attack him.

He shared on Facebook: “In respect to the live video @tracyboakye did yesterday in line with the comment Hon. Kennedy Agyapong made on a campaign lunched platform, we wish to tell the Hon Man to focus all his energy and effort on what their Presidential candidate wish to do for Ghanaian when elected again us a President, we therefore wish to tell him that, our Humble Tracy Boakye is not a politician but rather a sympathize and Loyal supporter to the National Democratic Congress so He should not be saying Her name on Political platforms else She will also use His name on Her own platform and it will not be light!!!.”

