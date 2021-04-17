Shooting MP has been rewarded while Akuapem Poloo is in jail – Manasseh Awuni

Investigative Ghanaian journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has shared his view on the day-90 sentence of Ghanaian actress Akuapem Poloo.

According to the astute journalist, Ghanaians are not against the enforcement of laws but rather, are against the selective application of laws.

Manasseh questioned why a Member of parliament who opened gunshots in midst of people walks free while the actress is now serving 90 days jail term because of a semi-nude picture she posted online.

The former Joy FM journalist in his submission quizzed whether Akuapem Poloo would have gone to jail if he was a daughter of a politician.

Read below his full submission.

THEY’RE NOT AGAINST LAW ENFORCEMENT…

Ghanaians are not against the enforcement of laws. They are against the selective application of laws.

They are against the fact that Akuapem Polo has been sentenced, but the MP and Minister who took responsibility for the shooting and the burning of motorbikes at a voters registration centre has been rewarded with a substantive ministerial position.

And the police have released the thugs who were with her and actually fired the guns, according to eyewitnesses.

They are against the justice system that puts Abuga Pele on trial while Clement Kofi Humado testified against him. Abuga Pele is in jail but Mr. Humado is free from prosecution.

They are against the imprisonment of Philip Assibit of the Goodwill International Group for 12 years, while the likes of Zoomlion and rLG are free.

These companies and their managers could not account for hundreds of millions of cedis dolled out to them through shady GYEEDA deals supervised by Clement Kofi Humado.

So, before you vent your frustration and accuse those complaining of double standards, pause and reflect:

Would Akuapem Polo have gone to jail if she had been the daughter of a minister of state?

We want our laws to be enforced, but if the laws are enforced against only the weak and vulnerable, then it amounts to selective justice.

And selective justice is injustice.