Manchester United reach agreement with Juventus to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Juventus to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo, the club has confirmed.

The deal for the 36-year-old five-time Ballon d’Or winner was subject to personal terms, visa and medical.

Juventus will reportedly be paid €15m (£12.8m) plus €8m (£6.8m) in add-ons for Ronaldo, who is set to sign a two-year contract with United after personal terms are finalised.

Confirming the news, United in an official statement said: “Manchester United is delighted to confirm that the club has reached agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical.

“Everyone at the club looks forward to welcoming Cristiano back to Manchester.”

Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes had earlier in the day said a deal for the Portugal captain to return to Old Trafford was very close.

Manchester City were offered the chance to sign Ronaldo and considered making a move but pulled out of negotiations.

Initially, Ronaldo thought there was no chance of a deal with his former club, but United have decided to make it happen, while City have missed out on another striker option after main target Harry Kane moved to Tottenham.