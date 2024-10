The team manager for Manchester United, Eric Ten Hag has been reportedly sacked.

The news was made known after Manchester United officially confirmed the dismissal of Eric Ten Hag.

It is reported that the performance of coach Eric Ten Hag is very abysmal and sacking him is the best option.

Meanwhile, Eric Ten Hag as the Manchester United coach played 128 matches, won 72 matches, played 20 draws and 36 defeats.