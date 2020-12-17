Meet Mandy Ofori, the daughter of Dr Ernest Ofori who just graduated from Law school

- Advertisement -

Beauty with brains, this phrase perfectly suits Mandy Ofori, the daughter of business mogul, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong who has just graduated from Law School with flying colours.

This is another big win for the Ofori family. Each member of the lineage does his/her best to uphold and maintain the legacy of the family.

It was not long ago that Cindy Ofori, another beautiful daughter of Ernest Ofori took over social media following her marriage (hashtag #Ciri2020) to her handsome hubby Richard Pepera.

The wedding made headlines as one of the plush weddings so far to be held in Ghana. The display of pure culture and riches till date is still on the lips of people. I can say the ceremony was purely a show of class and wealth.

Back to Mandy’s great achievement, Ghpage has in our possession photos of her with parents on graduation day.

Looking stunning in her gown, she posed to the camera with her father and mother by her side all looking dapper in their respective outfits with their faces beaming with joy and smiles.

See some photos below;

Mandy Ofori

Mandy Ofori