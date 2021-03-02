Investigative journalist Manesseh reveal why he won’t take the COVID vaccine

- Advertisement -

Celebrated Ghanaian Investigative Journalist Manneseh Awuni Azuri has stated he won’t take the COVID-19 vaccine from the 600,000 doses which arrived in the country last Tuesday.

According the former Joy FM journalist, there are more vulnerable people in society who need the vaccine more than him so he won’t waste that shot because he has been selected among the first 800 journalists to have their vaccines on Tuesday, 2nd March 2021.

In long post on his facebook page, the astute journalist underscored the fact that he and his family will want to be vaccinated but there are more people who may need the vaccine more than him now so he won’t go for it.

“WHY I WON’T TAKE THE VACCINE WITH JOURNALISTS TODAY******************************************************************Last night, I received an invitation from an executive of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) to come for the Covid-19 vaccination today at the Ghana International Press Centre.

I asked further questions and I was told that 800 doses of the vaccine provided to Ghana through the Covax initiative have been allocated to journalists.

I was excited about the opportunity. I have never bought into the wild conspiracy theories. I have been looking forward to the opportunity to get vaccinated. And here was one!On second thought, however, I decided to decline the invitation so I communicated it to the GJA executive and gave my reason.

I’m relatively young and do not have any known underlying health condition. I know many active or retired journalists are old. I also know journalists who are young but have underlying health conditions that make them more susceptible to the vagaries of Covid-19.

With the limited doses available, I don’t think it is right to go and get the jab while those who need it more than I may not have the opportunity.Ghana has a population of about 30 million. We took delivery of 600,000 doses from the Covax arrangement. And if each person is to get two doses of the vaccine, then it means we will cover 300,000 people.

(I stand to be corrected).I’m eager to get this vaccine to protect myself, my family, and those I come into contact with. But I know there are many people out there–in this case, many journalists–who need it more than I. I’ll wait” He said.