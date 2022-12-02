According to a report by JoyNews, nurses at Manhyia Hospital have begun their indefinite strike action demanding the dismissal of the Ashanti Regional National Service Secretariat boss.

Some patients at the Manhyia Government hospital are being discharged as nurses begin their indefinite strike action.

This comes after the expiration of the 72 hours deadline they had issued for the immediate removal of Alex Opoku-Mensah from his post for “misconduct”.

Relatives of some patients in the surgical ward have been asked to take them home until the nurses resume work.

The development has left some relatives stranded as they explore ways to transport their sick relatives to the house.

One of them told JoyNews that his father is very ill but they have been given medication to treat him at home.

The indefinite strike action is in protest of the Regional NSS boss, Alex Opoku-Mensah’s verbal abuse of a nurse at the Manhyia Hospital for the manner in which the healthcare provider spoke to his daughter.

