Manifest is avoiding my calls after taking huge feature money- Ogidi Brown

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Ogidi Brown has alleged that Manifest has refused to submit his verse for a collaboration after receiving payment for it.

In an interview with Kingdom FM’s Fiifi Pratt, the CEO of OGB Music lamented that he had agreed with the rapper for a feature but after receiving payment, Manifest refused to honour his part of the deal.

According to him, the God MC has not sent his verse for six months now and all attempts at contacting him have been fruitless.

“I respect him a lot but what he did is unfair. For six months now, he(Manifest) he has still not submitted the verse for the feature after my management paid him for it”, Ogidi Brown said.

The high life musician and former boss of Fameye added that Manifest is avoiding his calls and text messages.

Furthermore, Ogidi Brown bemoaned the discrimination in the music industry. He spoke about how some of his colleagues feel they can take advantage of him because he is disabled.

” I don’t know how they see me, but personally I know that I have the talent it takes to be a very big artist”, he concluded.

Source:GHPAGE

