A bizarre video making rounds on social media gives a sorry account of the moment a man reportedly transformed into a cow shortly after sleeping with a married woman.

This incident, according to reports attached to the cringing video, happened somewhere in Zimbabwe.

Stories of such superstitious punishments are not new in Africa but this occurrence has sent shivers down the spine of many, causing a stir on social media.

In the video, the man could be seen sitting on the ground and sobbing while mooing like a cow intermittently.

His human legs have been replaced by that of a cow with a tail attached to his butt.

Residents in the area throng the scene and filmed the rare spectacle as they could not offer any help to him at that moment.

This video should serve as a lesson to men who are fond of sleeping with wives of other men.