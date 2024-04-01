type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentA man's penis vanishes in Madina
Entertainment

A man’s penis vanishes in Madina

By Mzta Churchill
Updated:
- Advertisement -

When Ghanaians thought the vanishing of the penis in Kasoa had been mitigated, it has rather escalated to a problematic level.

READ ALSO: 63-year-old man marries a 12-year-old girl

Initially, these evil bedeviling incidents were occurring in Kasoa, however, new information is that men in other suburbs of Accra have started experiencing the same.

READ ALSO: Anyone who thinks Funny Face should be forgiven is sick in the head- Arnold Baidoo

In a viral video sighted by Ghpage.com, a man lost his penis in Madina.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

In the video, the victim is seen together with many people, obviously in town trying to prove to them that he had lost his penis.

The man without hesitation pulled down his shorts to prove to the crowd that he had lost his penis.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GH PAGE

TODAY

Monday, April 1, 2024
Accra
few clouds
84.6 ° F
84.6 °
84.6 °
84 %
2.6mph
20 %
Mon
88 °
Tue
88 °
Wed
88 °
Thu
87 °
Fri
86 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more