A man’s penis vanishes in Madina

- Advertisement -

When Ghanaians thought the vanishing of the penis in Kasoa had been mitigated, it has rather escalated to a problematic level.

READ ALSO: 63-year-old man marries a 12-year-old girl

Initially, these evil bedeviling incidents were occurring in Kasoa, however, new information is that men in other suburbs of Accra have started experiencing the same.

READ ALSO: Anyone who thinks Funny Face should be forgiven is sick in the head- Arnold Baidoo

In a viral video sighted by Ghpage.com, a man lost his penis in Madina.

In the video, the victim is seen together with many people, obviously in town trying to prove to them that he had lost his penis.

The man without hesitation pulled down his shorts to prove to the crowd that he had lost his penis.