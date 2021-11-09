A tour inside the mansion built for Anita Sefa purposely for her wedding with Barima Osei

- Advertisement -

So far the wedding that has amassed all the attention and has got people talking is the one between the Chief Executive Officer of Adinkra Pie, Barima Osei Mensah and Anita Sefa Boakye.

Barimah Osei Mensah is the CEO of Adinkra Pie, ex banker in the U.K and a royal from Manhyia. Anita is the daughter of a Ghanaian rich man who owns Agrochemicals with her mother owning the popular Anita Hotel in Kumasi.

The ceremony dubbed the ‘Kumasi Royal Wedding’ was a four-day event. It took place in Kumasi (Garden City).

The plush ceremony started on Friday 5th November 2021 and ended on Monday 8th November 2021.

The display of the rich Ashanti culture during the engagement ceremony was a sight to behold. From the first day to the last, the expensive wedding saw the high and mighty in the country repping in their full elements.

The event saw performances from top Ghanaian musicians. Celebrities who performed at the kente-themed engagement ceremony included Kuami Eugene, Kofi Kinaata, Diana Hamilton and several others.

The bride, Anita Sefa Boakye changed into 10 different outfits for the ceremony.

One thing that caught the attention of many was the visual themed 7-tier hanging cake that was displayed during the reception.

Apparently, a plush mansion was purposely built for Anita Sefa for her wedding with Barima Osei. The mansion indeed is one of its kind in the country.

According to Yak Decor, an interior decoration company that furnished the new house, the new house was built purposely for Anita’s wedding.

A video has hit social media showing the interior of the new house and it’s just beautiful. The interior looks, very elegant and classy.

Everything in the room is carefully curated to suit the occasion and also to attract attention to the wedding. Take a look at a video of the mansion below;