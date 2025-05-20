Many people have been in prison for years and their families are not aware- Rashad drops shocking revelation

Rashad, the CEO of fast-growing online portal, Gh Page has shockingly disclosed how numerous Ghanaians have been unlawfully jailed.

The outspoken journalist made the shocking disclosure during an episode of his show, Rash Hour.

Adding his cent to the unlawful jail of young man, Rashad disclosed that he has been to and from the Nsawam prisons on countless times, and is not pleased with what he always sees.

According to Rashad, after having a conversation with some of the inmates, he discovered that most of them were unlawfully arrested and jailed.

He noted that, sadly enough, many Ghanaians have been jailed without the knowledge of their families, who could even render support to them.