type here...
Entertainment

Many people have been in prison for years and their families are not aware- Rashad drops shocking revelation

By Mzta Churchill

Rashad, the CEO of fast-growing online portal, Gh Page has shockingly disclosed how numerous Ghanaians have been unlawfully jailed.

The outspoken journalist made the shocking disclosure during an episode of his show, Rash Hour.

Adding his cent to the unlawful jail of young man, Rashad disclosed that he has been to and from the Nsawam prisons on countless times, and is not pleased with what he always sees.

READ ALSO: You worry me to drop video but give me nonsense numbers- Shatta Wale cries over getting small views

According to Rashad, after having a conversation with some of the inmates, he discovered that most of them were unlawfully arrested and jailed.

He noted that, sadly enough, many Ghanaians have been jailed without the knowledge of their families, who could even render support to them.

Subscribe to watch new videos
Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Shatta Wale

You worry me to drop video but give me nonsense numbers- Shatta Wale cries over getting small views

Guy in hot waters for impregnating 3 friends

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Tuesday, May 20, 2025
29.3 C
Accra

Also Read

Cheating wife calls the police on her hubby

Cheating wife

Pastor’s daughter’s trending video

Pastors daughters video

Husband beats wife with a Tennis bat

Husband beating wife

TikTok lady, Brenda, dies inside guy’s apartment

Brenda and Emmy Pounds 1

Part 2 & 3 of pastor’s daughter’s video surfaces

Pastors daughters video
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways