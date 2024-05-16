type here...
Many promoters are chasing me because of my Indigo post- Patapaa
Entertainment

Many promoters are chasing me because of my Indigo post- Patapaa

By Musah Abdul

“One Corner” hitmaker and self-acclaimed best rapper in Ghana, Patapaa is blowing his own trumpet.

To anyone at sea, following Medikal’s successful show at the 02 Indigo, Patapaa showed interest in also having a show at the aforementioned location.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Patapaa sought the assistance of his followers and Ghanaians at large to book the 02.

Speaking in an interview on Graphic Showbiz, Patapaa disclosed that plans are far advanced towards his show at the 02 Indigo.

According to Patapaa, following his post on Twitter, many promoters reached out to him, however, he spurned most of the deals.

Patapaa claims he wants to work with only promoters in Ghana, the reason why he had to shun most of the promoters that reached out to him.

“There have been several contacts from promoters to help make this happen after my post on but I’m only interested in Ghanaian promoters because I want it done our way,” he said.

Source:Ghpage

