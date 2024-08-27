Mark Okraku is a big fool – Shatta Wale spits venom

Shatta Wale, known for his outspoken nature, has once again stirred controversy with his recent remarks aimed at Mark Okraku Mantey.

The dancehall artist did not mince words as he took to social media to vent his frustration, accusing Okraku Mantey of undermining his legacy in the music industry.

According to Shatta Wale, Okraku Mantey has contributed to a narrative that suggests Shatta Wale began his music journey alongside a younger artist [Stonebwoy], which the musician finds deeply offensive.

In a fiery comparison, Shatta Wale likened this situation to being told that one’s son is more capable of managing the household than the father, a statement that reflects his anger and sense of disrespect.

Shatta Wale, who has always been vocal about protecting his reputation and contributions to the Ghanaian music scene, seems to be particularly incensed by what he perceives as an attempt to downplay his achievements.

Shatta Wale’s harsh words, calling Okraku Mantey a “big fool,” stress the intensity of his feelings on the matter.

This public outburst adds to the ongoing tensions between the two figures, both of whom have had significant influence in the Ghanaian entertainment industry.

Mark Okraku Mantey, a veteran in the music industry and former Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, has yet to respond to these accusations.

However, this is not the first time Shatta Wale has clashed with industry leaders, as he has a history of feuds with various personalities in the industry, often driven by the passionate defence of his artistry and legacy.

The incident has sparked discussions among fans and industry watchers, with many weighing in on the ongoing feud.

Some support Shatta Wale’s right to defend his career, while others feel that his choice of words was inappropriate and uncalled for.