E-LEVY: Tax social media, YouTube and online businesses – Okraku Mantey to gov’t

Mark Okraku Mantey has urged the government to tax social media, YouTube and other online businesses following the rollout of the controversial e-levy.

According to him, the government must consider the quantum of money people make from these platforms and devise ways of taxing all the revenues made there.

Speaking on GTV, the Deputy Minister for Tourism said bloggers, vloggers and YouTubers need to be roped into the tax net and every other person who makes money online must be taxed.

“YouTube, iTunes, Bolt Foods, and Uber are all selling my creative people’s work.” People are now purchasing clothing via the internet.”

“Is there anything they owe the government? No. Following the momo, I believe we should go strongly online and then cyber to see what we can acquire.”

“How can we repair these factors that cause you to complain about what you don’t contribute?” I wonder.”