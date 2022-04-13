type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsE-LEVY: Tax social media, YouTube and online businesses - Okraku Mantey to...
News

E-LEVY: Tax social media, YouTube and online businesses – Okraku Mantey to gov’t

By Albert
E-LEVY: Tax social media, YouTube and online businesses - Okraku Mantey to gov't
- Advertisement -

Mark Okraku Mantey has urged the government to tax social media, YouTube and other online businesses following the rollout of the controversial e-levy.

According to him, the government must consider the quantum of money people make from these platforms and devise ways of taxing all the revenues made there.

Speaking on GTV, the Deputy Minister for Tourism said bloggers, vloggers and YouTubers need to be roped into the tax net and every other person who makes money online must be taxed.

“YouTube, iTunes, Bolt Foods, and Uber are all selling my creative people’s work.” People are now purchasing clothing via the internet.”

“Is there anything they owe the government? No. Following the momo, I believe we should go strongly online and then cyber to see what we can acquire.”

“How can we repair these factors that cause you to complain about what you don’t contribute?” I wonder.”

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, April 13, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    65 %
    1.3mph
    20 %
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    87 °
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    87 °
    Sun
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News