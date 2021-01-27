Mark Okraku Mantey lacks vision; he is not fit for Deputy Minister of Creative Arts position- Shatta Wale

- Advertisement -

Shatta Wale has given his opinion on whether Mark Okraku Mantey is fit for the Deputy Minister of Creative Arts, Tourism and Culture position as recommended by some.

The ”Hajia Bintu” hitmaker expressed that the Ministry of Creative Arts has been purposeless so long a time that it needs to be dissolved.

Shatta opined that the industry needs an infusion of technology and new ideas that Mark Okraku Mantey does not possess.

According to the SM Boss, Mark, who is a pioneer in the music industry does not have the vision needed to take the industry to the next level.

Shatta Wale’s exact words were, “If our leaders are listening to me, I think it Ministry of Creative Arts, Tourism and Culture is something that they need to dissolve. We are in the technology world now. Someone like Mark Okraku Mantey can’t be there. Our leaders need to know. I am not saying it because I want to spoil his job. His job was a producer who became a Programmes Director at wherever he is but people like that don’t have a vision.”

”Up till now, I haven’t seen his house. He cannot encourage me. Up to now, I have not seen certain things in the industry that has pushed me. We are talking about creative arts here. But ask yourself how many artistes have gotten their royalties in the industry. In this music industry that we are in, Amakye Dede is still complaining,” he added.

Shatta Wale called recommendation for a ministerial appointment for the record producer turned Programs Director baseless and a recipe for disaster.