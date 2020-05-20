Mark Okraku Mantey reveals the root cause of Patience Nyarko and Joe Mettle ‘beef’

President of the Creative Arts Council and Programmes Manager of Hitz FM Mark Okraku Mantey seem to know more regarding the ‘beef’ between Patience Nyarko and Joe Mettle.

The two gospel musicians have been the most talked-about news item for some days now. Their supposed beef has attracted several people to add their voices to the subject.

Mark, sharing his thoughts on the matter on Hitz FM’s ‘Daybreak Hitz’ program said the female musician is outraged after Joe Mettle won a VGMA award over her.

Some years past Patience Nyarko’s ‘Obi Nyani Me’ was undoubtedly the biggest song in Ghana that everybody knew on the street at the time the organizers of VGMA awarded Joe Mettle.

Mark, who now forms part of the current VGMA board recalled telling Joe Mettle he wouldn’t have voted for him if he was at the board room at the time they were voting.

He explained the VGMA Board voted for Joe Mettle at a time he wasn’t available and when they decide it is the final decision taken by the board.

Okraku Mantey bluntly described the sudden feud between the two as self-esteem matter and Patience is fighting back what she thought was rightfully hers.