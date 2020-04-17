- Advertisement -

Popular diminutive kumawood actor Yaw Dabo has appealed to the government to come to the aid of Ghanaians since market women are hiking the price of their goods.

Some parts of the country is under lockdown due to the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.

Due to the outbreak there have been panic buying by the people in those affected areas but these time at a higher price.

These move by the market women have angered several people and the latest person to join is Yaw Dabo.

According to Dabo, the Akuffo Addo led government have done very well for its citizens during this period but the main problem now are the market women.

The actor noted that some women who trade food, vegetable, and other foodstuff have decided to cash on on the plight of Ghanaians to make unimaginable profits.

Dabo who said the amount he used in shopping has skyrocketed revealing that now even cassava which used to be five cedis is currently being sold for twenty cedis while three fingers of plantain are being sold for fifteen cedis.

In a video available, Yaw Dabo was heard sharing his frustration and calling on people to share the video until it got to the President.

He said: “Share this video until it gets to the President and all other stakeholders in our country. Something needs to be done about these issues with all urgency because we cannot continue like this. President has given us free water and also subsidized our light for us but there’s one thing which we need to make the government take cognizance of and that’s the price for foodstuff in this country. The market women have increased their prices to the highest levels and that has made life unbearable because we cannot buy food. Mr. President please you need to do something about it for us.”

Watch the video below:

We waiting patiently to see how matters of this sort would be addressed by the government since we are all complaining about the increase on the price of goods.