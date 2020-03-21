Home News Markets in Accra to be closed from Monday for fumigation
Markets in Accra to be closed from Monday for fumigation

By Mr. Tabernacle
0
The Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama has disclosed that some markets in the Greater Accra Region will be closed down on Monday 23 March 2020 for fumigation.

According to her, the whole exercise forms part of a nationwide disinfestation of public spaces to control the spread of the disease.

She said the market women have been consulted on the move and they have duly acquiesced to it.

She further indicated that these markets have been categorized into six zones from Accra to Ada, the end of the region, adding that the decision was arrived at in consultation with the market women.

In-line with the President’s directive on measures to contain and prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) with support from the Greater Accra Markets Association wishes to inform the general public that there will be a massive disinfection exercise across all public market centres within its jurisdiction.

In the report, she said; “They have all agreed on Monday and I was happy. They all see that there is expediency in the matter and we have to do it quick… in the Greater Accra Region, markets will be closed on Monday.”

Hon. Minister further disclosed that all districts in the country will be given one hundred Veronica buckets and other hygiene essentials to ensure market women adhere to the precautionary measures announced by authorities and also warned that children were to stay away from trading activities in the market during the period.

CHECK OUT THE PRESS RELEASE STATEMENT:

Schedule for the markets involved are as follows:

Zone 1 – Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly Circle Dubai (Malata, Tiptoe lane, Odwana, Adabraka)

Zone 2 – A.M.A (Mokola, Okashie, Kantamanto, Tema station, Agbogbloshie)

Zone 3 – Glory land hotel (Kaneshie, Anyan market, Odorkor)

Zone 4 – Social welfare new Municipal (Madina, Dome, Amasaman, Achimota)

Zone 5 – T.M.A Municipal Assembly (Ashiaman, Tema comm 1, Tema comm 9, Kpone Katamanso, Tema comm 2)

Meanwhile, the number of Coronavirus cases recorded in Ghana has risen to 19. The Ghana Health Service, however, insists that all the victims are recovering well.

