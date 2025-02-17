type here...
Marriage and relationship struggles made me see every man as just a friend – Christiana Awuni

By Kwasi Asamoah
Christiana Awuni

Veteran Ghanaian actress Christiana Awuni has shared how her experiences with marriage and relationships have reshaped her view of men.

Speaking on UTV’s U-Cook with Empress Gifty, she revealed that past struggles made her see every man as just a friend, rather than a romantic partner.

According to Awuni, challenges in her love life led her to prioritize peace and self-contentment over emotional attachments.

She noted that while she values companionship, she no longer places high expectations on romantic relationships.

Her candid revelation has sparked discussions on love, heartbreak, and personal growth.

Many fans have praised her for her honesty, with some relating to her experiences. Awuni remains a respected figure in the entertainment industry, known for her wisdom and resilience.

