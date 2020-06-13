type here...
My marriage was based on gross lies, deceit and scam – Tonto Dikeh

I loved the man no one begged me to, I take all the blame - Tonto Dikeh

By Qwame Benedict
Award-winning Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has once again come out to spill the beans on what made her part ways with her husband Churchill some three years ago.

Since they both went their separate ways, the actress has been throwing shots and accusing the former husband of being an evil person.

In a new post sighted on social media, the actress has revealed that she fell in love and loved a man no one begged her to.

Also Read: Tonto Dikeh give thanks to plastic surgery for making her look good

Explaining herself better, Tonto revealed that their relationship was based on gross lies, deceit and scam.

She went on to state that no one knows that number of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD’s) she had to treat all because of her husband.

She posted: “No one knows how many STDs I have treated or pain I know in marriage. If laughter is all they have then the karma that bite me awaits them all. Tnx for your love. Yes no marriage is perfect but mine was based on GROSS LIES/DECIET, SCAM & many more Darkness.”

Also Read: The true reason why I left my husband is because I found out that he is bisexual- Tonto Dikeh

She topped up with “I loved the man no one begged me to, I take all the blame”.

See screenshot of her post below:

