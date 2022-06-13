“Marriage is not a place to get properties” – Kumchacha to women

- Advertisement -

Controversial serial preacher and prophet Kumchacha has advised against women going into marriage with the intention of acquiring mass wealth and building properties.

According to him, marriage should never be seen by women as a place to make profits, get properties and build wealth.

Reacting on the back of actor Lil Win’s wife’s reaction to his new marriage, Kumchacha said women who think marriage should benefit them alone must be avoided at all costs.

“A woman can stay in a marriage for 25 years and claim she hasn’t gotten a single pin out of it.”

“I’ve never heard of a married woman claiming to have acquired a knife as a result of her marriage.”

“They always claim that marriage provided them with nothing. Always bemoaning the fact that they have nothing after 25 or 20 years of marriage.”

Although Kumchacha advised Lil Win to resolve whatever issues he has with his former wife, the preacher intimated that the underlying desire of every woman before getting into marriage is to be better off.

“Please understand that marriage is not like the Makola cloth that you sell for profit. Don’t get married for the sake of making money. You are married and have children because of God’s grace, and God has given them to you for free. So, what else do some women hope to get from marriage?”