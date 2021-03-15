- Advertisement -

GhOne presenter Serwaa Amihere has clapped back at the blogger who asked her to get married.

The celebrated broadcaster turned 31 years few days ago and some people including her fans and followers questioned when she is getting married since she is now in her thirties.

A netizen in the comment section under one of her birthday stories asked when she would get married and start giving birth.

But Serwaa in responding to the user, stated that though marriage is one good thing, these people are the ones who would push people into enterting into unhappy and abusive marriages.

She posted: “Everyday go and marry! As though it’s the most important thing in life. You’ll be pushing women to end up in unhappy and abusive marriages. Smh”

It didn’t end there as a blog also posted the story with the question asking what shall it profit a woman if she has everything and not a husband.

It posted: “What shall it profit a woman if she gain everything in life without husband? A woman’s glory is her husband.. be there let the world deceive”

Serwaa responded saying that with that mindset, he shouldn’t be a blogger.