You are not marriage material if you send your private photo to a man – Akrobeto

By Qwame Benedict
Kumawood actor-turned-presenter Akrobeto has stated that ladies who send their private photos to men are marriage materials.

According to Akrobeto born Akwasi Boadu, these women or ladies are only for having fun and any man who marries such people marry them at their own risk.

He continued that women who send their nudes to men are not serious about their lives and may face difficulties in getting married due to this behaviour.

The veteran actor made this statement while supporting and sharing his view on Kweku Flick saying ladies have been flooding his DM with nude pictures seeking his attention.

He said: “Kweku Flick is advising women to stop sending their naked pictures to him. Where are we taking the world to?”.

“If you send your nude pictures to me and I develop an interest in you, I will tell you bluntly that you are not suitable for marriage.”

“Although I might have fun with you. No serious man will marry such a person because you could send your nude pictures to another man too.”

Watch the video below:

Source:GhPage

