Actress Fella Makafui has officially confirmed that she is no longer married to rapper Medikal after staying together as a couple for almost 4 years.

Earlier, there had been rumours in town that the two were no longer together but most fans took it as one of those things.

The two celebrities are noted for playing pranks on their fans some people could talk about them on social media or in other words, trend, so they could be in the news.

What even got fans to believe it was a joke was because Medikal was scheduled to host a concert in the UK so netizens saw the move as a trick to sell out his concert.

It’s been weeks since the show was held and information coming out shows that all is not okay the rumours were true and they were not chasing clout to sell out his O2 Indigo concert.

According to Fella Makafui in a letter dated 4th April 2024 and addressed to the Ghana Police Service, she indicated that their marriage officially came to an end in January 2024.

That being said this means the marriage ended way long before it even became known in the public domain because they were keeping it a secret.

You can get the confirmation in the second paragraph of the letter.

Read the letter below: