Marriage proposal gone wrong as lady lands brutal slaps on her boyfriend in public (Video)

A video from a proposal that went wrong has surfaced on social media and elicited mixed reactions.

X user, @cliifforrd, shared the video as he wondered what people would have done if in the young man’s shoes.

“If you were the guy, what would be your reaction?” the video was captioned.

It was observed in the video that a young man went on his knees with a ring to propose, but his woman rejected the proposal.

After backing him, she got closer and slapped him on the face, sending people at the location of the incident into a frenzy.

Some concerned men quickly ran towards the kneeling man and urged him to get back on his feet, while the lady exited the scene.

Netizens Reactions…

@OluseunJose said: “Omoh, this girlie doesn’t even worth this commitment… “Those guys who asked him to stand up knew it, if na my guy, I will still sound him another wake up slap.”

@Templegaurd said: “Refuse my proposal but don’t slap me, you’re not mad. Why are you begging? It should be a request, if she is not in, move. You’re begging so tomorrow she will say it was a favour, you’re not doing me a favour, I be hot cake too.”

@BlaccYsl said: “Shoutout to the men who went to pick him up when he could’ve been ridiculed, MVPs.”

@waleshadow said: “Na the woman be the guy. S/he will walk away. I have no business with the lady kneeling down.”

@SeaNeverDry00 said: “The kinda slap wey I go give her ehn if she no blind her eyes go Dey on coma.”

@AkConglomerate said: “Na whitemen culture be all this kneeling down and proposing. Why bend the knees Alaye?”

@Cisqo_4 said: “Mehn those guys wey make the boy jazz up go always see good things.”

@andreudotai said: “Why do girls normally a slap a guy they don’t want when they’re being proposed to?”

