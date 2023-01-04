There’s fire on the mountain. 2023 has started for some people on a ‘beef’ and expose note. The bad blood between Tiktoker Asantewaa and Cyril’s baby mama is getting interesting.

In a series of posts on Snapchat, Eyram (Cyril’s baby mama) has dropped heavy bombshells on the Tiktok Star that have got grounds shaking.

According to the posts on the baby mama’s story, Asantewaa has been having an affair with Ghanaian dancer, dance coach, and choreographer Laud Anoo Konadu known professionally as Dancegod Lloyd.

READ ALSO: Asantewaa got pregnant for Dancegod Lloyd and aborted the baby

The post states that Asantewaa opened up to Dancegod that her husband is not good in bed and has a weak manhood hence needs him to satisfy her better and sweeter.

It further states that the Tiktoker in the course of her intimate relationship with the dancer got pregnant for him and aborted the baby to avoid public shame. Though the claims are not confirmed. netizens have started spreading the news.

Watch the video below to know more…

In reaction to this, Asantewaa who had a conversation with one of her worried friends about the whole brouhaha categorically stated that the depressing allegation levelled against her are fake.



In a screenshot shared on the page of Adwoatutugyaguu, the brand influencer claimed that she has never recorded herself while naked.



Neither has she ever gotten intimate with Dancegod Lloyd as rumoured by her haters.

Take a look at the screenshot below to know more…

READ ALSO: Cyril’s Baby Mama, Eyram to release Asantewaa’s naked Videos