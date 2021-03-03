Married couple who engage in Doggy style won’t go to Heaven – Pastor

- Advertisement -

A yet-to-be-identified preacher is if the view that married couples who engage in some specific sex styles won’t make it to Heaven.

According to the preacher, doggy style and woman on top positions are examples of the atopa positions he is referring to.

Explaining his point, he indicated that the man is the head of the family and need to be at the top of everything but these days the men choose to have their women on top of them during sex.

He disclosed that, that position means the man has sold his authority to the woman.

The unidentified preacher went on to state that doggy style is not meant for married couple and those who engage it won’t make it to Heaven.

He revealed that this was revealed to him by God in a vision.

Watch the video below:

He gave a bible quotation to back his claim.