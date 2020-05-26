I would have married Delay if my wife had turned me down – Okyeame Kwame (VIDEO)

Celebrated Ghanaian musician Okyeame Kwame has told Delay in an interview that he would have married her if his wife Annica had turned him down.

According to Okyeame Kwame in their yet-to-be aired interview, she(Delay) possesses all the qualities he desires from a woman and would have no doubt come for her.

Not only that but her sense of style also plays a huge role in why he would have opted for her.

Watch the interview:

Kwame has been married since 2009 to Annica Nsiah-Apau and they have two children together, Sir Kwame Bota and Sante Antwiwaa.