I won’t marry again if I’m not married by end of 2021 – EL states

By Mr. Tabernacle
Ghanaian Rapper Elorm Adablah popular in showbiz as E.L has said that if he doesn’t marry by the end of this year, 2021 then he will not marry again.

According to the 38-year-old rapper and Sound Engineer, while speaking in an interview with Amansan Krakye on Kastle FM, he needs the prayers of his fans to be able to settle down with his future wife.

E.L made these comments while speaking on issues regarding his marriage. He however revealed that he was about to get married last year.

He said: “Ego ring mmom, e for ring because if e no ring by the end of December this year then e mean say e no go ring again bro.

This year be my last bus if this bus go di3 then I go dey here plus my seatbelt so pray give me make my wedding bells ring,” E.L told the host.

