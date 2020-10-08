A few weeks ago photos and videos from a secret lesbian wedding which took place right here in Ghana went viral on all social media platforms.

What made the news spread like wildfire was the fact that, the couple wore a military uniform. It turned out one of them is actually a military woman and the other a civilian.

A couple of weeks after the military lady was arrested and facing court-martial, a bathroom video of the romantic couple enjoying themselves has surfaced on social media.

In the video, the couple was naked and being bathed by each other in a romantic way. They took turns rubbing their cookies as they enjoy each other’s company like true lovers.

Judging from their facial expressions, they were well aware a camera was in the bathroom recording them. In fact, it’s obvious they placed the camera in the bathroom to watch themselves play.

After they finished bathing and enjoying each other, they washed each other down sexily and went about their business with no care in the world.

Check out a scene from the leaked video below

Bathroom video of Ghanaian lesbian soldiers who got married

This video comes at a time the military lady who is the man in the marriage has supposedly told the court-martial they did not get married as speculated.

However, she together with her friend was guests at a friend and her girlfriend’s wedding. She denied being a lesbian

The wedding from what Ghpage has gathered took place at an undisclosed location in Takoradi in the Western Region of Ghana.

Ghpage due to editorial policies does not publish adult content on our platforms. But the video is fast trending all over social media. You won’t look much harder to find it; Just Check it out.

In the meantime, watch the video of their wedding below

Life is full of choices. Ghpage is waiting on the outcome of the court-martial and we will keep you updated